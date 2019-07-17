by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Former NASA astronaut Jeffrey Ashby, 65, of Twin Lakes was rescued from an elevation of about 13,000 feet on La Plata Peak early Tuesday morning after sustaining possible fractures.
Ashby had fallen about 500 feet after slipping in a snowfield Monday not far from the summit of the fourteener, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported.
Chaffee County Communications Center received a call at about noon Monday from hikers on the mountain saying they heard a person yelling for help.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and South responded to the area where the screams were last heard and began searching, scouring the area until just before nightfall, when they noticed a light flashing below the summit.
Searchers responded but were unable to get into a better position due to the extremely steep and technical terrain.
Spezze said Flight for Life was called for assistance in spotting a possible victim and to pinpoint a better location.
A helicopter flew into the area and spotted a person on a very steep snowfield.
Since rescuers were not able to reach Ashby from their position, they contacted a REACH helicopter, which flew a paramedic/search and rescue member into a better location from which to reach Ashby.
After being dropped near the summit, the search and rescue member was able to get to Ashby at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Spezze said arrangements were made through the Search and Rescue Board of Colorado for air assistance to lift Ashby from the treacherous location.
The Air National Guard High Altitude Training Center in Gypsum was contacted, and arrangements were made to have a helicopter remove Ashby as early as possible.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Ashby was hoisted from his location and transferred to a Flight for Life helicopter, which was waiting at Twin Lakes.
From there he was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco for treatment of his injuries.
According to a NASA biography, Ashby is a retired U.S. Navy captain, aviator and former astronaut.
As an astronaut he flew three space shuttle missions on Columbia, Endeavor and Atlantis from 1999-2002.
