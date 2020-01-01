by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA – Thanks to a donation from Collegiate Peaks Bank, a building isn’t the only new thing coming to Buena Vista High School.
The bank’s Buena Vista Branch President Jay Smith and Senior Vice President Chasadee Weaver presented a $12,500 check to Buena Vista School District staff for the purchase of a new, modern scoreboard for the Demons football field.
District Superintendent Lisa Yates, BVHS Athletic Director Troy Baker, head football coach Matt Flavin and district Finance Director Janice Martin accepted the donation.
“We are a proud member of the Buena Vista community and have several staff members with children in this wonderful school district. The administration, teachers and all of the staff of the Buena Vista School District do amazing work every day taking care of our children and helping build tomorrow’s leaders for a very bright future in Buena Vista,” Smith said. “Go Demons!”
Yates said, “We are just beyond grateful for the generosity of Collegiate Peaks Bank. This scoreboard is something that everyone in the community will be able to enjoy.”
Baker said it’s difficult to budget for an expense like a new scoreboard, but the bank’s donation will now allow the district to use its funds to address other needs.
“It’s hard to plan to make that kind of purchase,” Baker said. “Now it’s something we don’t have to worry about.”
