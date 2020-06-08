Chaffee County commissioners will meet with Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom to discuss COVID-19 planning, preparedness and response efforts during their work session beginning at 9 a.m. today.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 1:15 p.m. with Jackson Karls, Boy Scout Troop 60 Eagle Scout candidate, and Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails board members to discuss putting in a fence and covered bench at Mimi’s Corner, CRs 160 and 144.
Commissioners will hear reports from department heads and April Obholz Bergeler, 2020 census coordinator, during the work session.
Tuesday meeting
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider short-term rental application fees, renewal fees and public health requirements for certification of safety and compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, scheduled for the beginning of their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Commissioners have scheduled a 9:15 a.m. public hearing on the final plat for the Centerville Ranch major subdivision final plan, Phase 1, Filing 1, requested by Jeff Ince and Centerville Ranch Investment LLC.
The development has been divided into two phases, with Phase 1 done in six filings, totaling 62 lots. Filing 1 will include 30 lots ranging in size from 2.1 to 10.8 acres. Future filings will be for development of the remaining 32 lots.
Phase 2, 648.9 acres, will contain lots 63-132 within an area subject to a conservation easement option agreement with Central Colorado Conservancy.
Commissioners will consider a waiver to the land use code, Section 6.1.4, for High Country Village manufactured home planned development, 27436 CR 313, Buena Vista.
The request is to waive the planned development concept plan and proceed directly to the planned development final plan.
Other agenda items include:
• A request for additional funds for the Community Block Grant business loan fund.
• Discussion, continued from the June 2 meeting, on the Kalivoda subdivision improvement agreement.
• Review of Chaffee County Fair budget and consideration of further funding for 2020.
• Discussion of a Planning Commission vacancy.
