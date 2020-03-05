Chaffee Housing Trust met opposition over a proposed affordable housing development at East Crestone Avenue and Third Street when 30 residents attended a meeting Wednesday at Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
Read McCulloch, Chaffee Housing Trust executive director and Bill Almquist, city planner, made presentations describing the proposed development and addressing concerns.
Purpose of the development is to provide affordable housing options for potential residents who are being pushed out due to pricing, McCulloch said.
The purpose of the meeting was to get residents involved and remain transparent Almquist said.
Residents questioned why this location was chosen rather than the city’s other properties.
McCulloch said the trust looked at all potential city owned properties, but this location was prioritized because the city internal process offered the property as the best choice.
The single parcel would contain two duplexes and a fifth unit with an accessory dwelling unit, Almquist said. Every unit would be to own, not rent.
They presented two options for the roads. One would be closing the M Street connector to East Crestone Avenue and turn East Crestone into a cul-de-sac. Another option is M Street being reduced to a one-way street after crossing over West Third Street.
Residents were concerned both options would increase neighborhood traffic and create hazards with fast emergency vehicles on call.
Almquist said they have not conducted an official study calculating average daily neighborhood traffic as of yet.
Neighbors found the sample housing designs generally objectionable.
Despite their stated opposition to the housing, residents expressed concerns that they feel they are not being heard and the Trust will move forward regardless of what they say.
McCulloch said the issue is expected to be discussed further at city council and planning commission joint work session March 16 as well as the April 27 planning commission meeting.
Attendees asked to push back the dates so residents could compile information.
McCulloch said he still sees the potential of the property and he would continue to pursue it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.