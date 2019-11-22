After 4½ hours of deliberation Thursday, the jury in the Steven Heimberg trial in Saguache County was sent home for the evening without reaching a verdict.
Jurors are scheduled to pick up their deliberation at 9 a.m. today.
The defense rested Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday morning attorneys for the prosecution and defense made closing arguments.
District Court Judge Amanda Hopkins read the jury instructions about the rules of law pertinent to the case.
Robert Willett, 12th Judicial District senior deputy district attorney, addressed the jury first with a breakdown of what witnesses reported about the morning of Sept. 7, 2018, when loud banging and shouts for help awakened them after 4 a.m.
Statements made by Heimberg indicated he went outside to see where the noise was coming from, went back inside to put on a robe and got his gun and then went back outside.
When he saw a figure on the roof, he stated he fired two warning shots, then when the man on the roof started toward him, he fired another shot.
Richard Wharton was shot twice. The first shot hit him in the wrist and exited near his elbow.
The second, fatal shot hit him in the back and went into his heart.
Willett said none of the witnesses heard more than two shots.
He said there was no evidence that Wharton ever got off the roof during the encounter, and he questioned whether Wharton was an imminent threat to Heimberg as the defense contended.
The initial aggressor in the confrontation was Heimberg, Willett said.
He said it was not in dispute if Heimberg killed Wharton, but what the jury had to determine was if Heimberg’s action was justified or not.
Willett said Heimberg’s story of fearing for his life and/or property was inconsistent over time.
He told the jury Wharton “did not deserve to die the way that he did.”
As the initial aggressor in the incident, Willett said, Heimberg murdered the man on the roof.
He asked the jury to hold Heimberg accountable.
Defense attorney James Castle then spoke about how in the last 20 years fear has become part of life, giving examples of school lockdown drills and businesses using surveillance cameras and people locking their doors and cars more than in the past to protect themselves.
He talked about the right to defend one’s person and property against people who “don’t want to follow our laws.”
He contended that Heimberg, to protect his property, had taken “extra lengths” to build higher walls and other measures to make sure he would never be in this situation.
“He made good choices to make sure this day never happened,” Castle said.
He said Wharton made choices too – to do drugs, to sneak onto the carport roof of the Heimberg property, where he had previously slept, to sneak down before sunrise and to take a 10-foot-long two-by-four up to the roof as a weapon.
He said Wharton had a gun taken from him by a friend sometime before the incident and had been searching for a gun since then.
Castle posed that, as in war, Wharton’s cries for help might have been a ploy to lure Heimberg outside so Wharton could gain control of Heimberg’s weapon.
He said Heimberg shot Wharton because he feared for his life and had the right under Colorado law to defend his property against an intruder using any force.
Wharton was the initial aggressor in the incident, Castle said, by creating terror and waking up the neighborhood banging on the metal roof of the carport and yelling.
In response to Castle’s closing arguments, Deputy District Attorney Mérida Zerbi asked the jury to apply common sense to the totality of the circumstances.
She said with the charge of first- or second-degree murder, one does not have to know whose death they are causing at the time they shoot in order to knowingly commit that offense.
No physical force was applied to Heimberg by Wharton, and Heimberg had no right to kill Wharton to defend his property under Colorado law.
Zerbi said Heimberg always intended to be the initial aggressor in the situation and did nothing to withdraw. He advanced forward to get a better view by climbing on the back of a trailer near the carport.
She pointed to the video of an investigator climbing up to the roof via the fence from Robin Shumway’s backyard and then back down the same way and the fact that it would take two hands to climb down that way.
When Wharton was shot in the wrist, it would have been difficult to get down that way.
She said the easiest path out was down the roof to the trailer. When he attempted to turn around because that path was blocked, Heimberg shot him in the middle of the back.
“People make mistakes and do dumb things,” Zerbi said. “They don’t deserve to die. Rich Wharton didn’t deserve to die.”
When they were awakened by banging and cries for help, the neighbors tried to help, she said.
“Only one man didn’t try to help,” she said.
Zerbi told jurors the case is about accountability for unreasonable decisions and asked that they return a verdict of murder in the first degree and assault in the second degree.
Following the closing arguments one male juror was excused and the seven-woman, five-man jury began deliberations.
