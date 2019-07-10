The Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously Monday to endorse an ordinance requiring areas around fire hydrants be marked with paint as “no parking” zones.
The ordinance originally required painting on 10 feet either side of a fire hydrant where curb and gutter is installed, but the committee recommended changing it to include every fire hydrant adjacent to a street.
Ben Scanga, mayor and ex-officio committee member, said he wanted to get feedback from public works staff on the issue.
The matter will now be referred to the board of trustees.
The committee unanimously approved a request for a variance at Spartan Heights lots 9 and 10 for Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity. The variance would allow for the front setback from Spartan Alley to be reduced from 12 feet to 9.7 feet.
The variance, plus determining Spartan Alley to be the lots’ frontage (which was also approved by the committee), would allow Habitat to put a 24-by-36-foot single-story house on each of the lots, Dale Shoemaker, president of the Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity board of directors, said.
Shoemaker said priority will be given to Salida School District employees, who also must meet Habitat for Humanity criteria.
The matter will next go to the board of trustees next.
The committee also discussed which capital projects they would like to see in the near future. Suggestions included an entryway sign on eastbound U.S. 50, an additional dump station at the Crossroads Welcome Center, U.S. 50/U.S. 285 intersection improvements, renovating the old town hall, digital speed limit signs, pedestrian crossings on highways, an in-town trail system, public works storage and improvements to the community garden.
