Housing and development experts Monte Anderson and Kevin Shepherd will speak about the costs and benefits of development and affordable housing Wednesday and Thursday in Salida and Buena Vista.
They will speak from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The two events are free to the public and will include free food and child care as well as drawings for $100 and $50 gift cards.
The sessions are part of “Housing + Health: Building Equity and Opportunity in Chaffee County,” a speaker series sponsored jointly by the Chaffee County Department of Public Health and the Office of Housing, a press release stated.
Anderson and Shepherd advocate for helping communities grow in an “incremental” way that respects their history and culture, while also bringing financial and lifestyle benefits to businesses and residents alike.
Housing Director Becky Gray said she wanted to include Anderson and Shepherd in the series because they can share “how practical housing solutions, like smaller-scale developments of duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes that fit the scale of neighborhoods, can create community wealth for residents.”
She said Anderson and Shepherd have good ideas that can spark creative thinking about how to address challenges in Chaffee County.
Anderson is president of Options Real Estate, a real estate company specializing in creating sustainable neighborhoods in Texas.
Shepherd is an entrepreneurial “plangineer” with more than 25 years of experience in civil engineering, planning, site development and municipal finance.
For more information on either event, contact Gray at bgray@chaffeecounty.org or 719-239-1398.
