Although the Salida High School drama team’s production of “Clue: On Stage” was canceled due to COVID-19 just before its scheduled March performance, cast members have adapted by broadcasting the production on KHEN 106.9 FM and changing the title to “Clue: On Air.”
Two performances are left: 3-4 p.m. Sunday and May 31. The production is based on the 1985 movie, which was based on the 1949 Hasbro board game.
Drama team coach Devon Kasper said they chose to go with “Clue” because they “just needed to do something different.” Despite touching on darker subject matter, she said the show is appropriate for any age. She and Cat Schleicher were the show’s directors.
The original cast included Vander Ritchie as Wadsworth, Lexi Gage as Yvette, Dulce Trujillo as Miss Scarlett, Jessie Rollins as Mrs. Peacock, Maya Vallevona as Mrs. White, Lori Cassidy as Colonel Mustard, Wyatt Velharticky as Professor Plum, Jasper Coen as Mr. Green and Jen Lobeck as Mr. Boddy. Aubree Ediger is filling in for Trujillo as Miss Scarlett for the radio version due to unavailability.
Kasper said the actors have adapted amazingly well.
“They are so positive and resilient,” Kasper said. “It’s certainly frustrating, of course, as so much of theater has to do with being live – in the moment, playing off your partner in real time and, of course, having that palpable connection with an audience. But despite all the challenges, the team’s mood is super upbeat.”
They tried to do a few rehearsals on Zoom, but Kasper said they found it very challenging due to varying levels of internet access at home and timing issues. Ritchie then suggested using Discord and treating the production like a radio show. They found the sound quality and timing improved immensely.
During the stage production, Velharticky said it was his first time acting in a theater production. From this experience, he has developed a new passion for acting.
“I feel slightly underprepared, but with a couple more days of practice, it’ll be perfect,” Velharticky said.
Vallevona said she appreciated being able to bond with everyone involved in the production.
“With all of the guests, we (have this sense of) camaraderie,” Vallevona said. “It (has a) family sort of feel to it. We get to feel at home with each other.”
The drama team is not receiving funding from the radio shows, but they are pushing on to give back to the community and find closure.
Kasper said they are premiering a comedy show at 7 p.m. May 30 called “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” directed by her and Schleicher, which will be available via a Zoom webinar. To view the show, a donation should be made to the drama team to help compensate for lost funding. For more information or tickets, visit SalidaDrama.com.
