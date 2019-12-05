Buena Vista – Sales tax returns for September came in at $370,893.49 this year, about 20.9 percent higher than the shoulder-season month brought in last year.
“The September sales tax is where (the influence of) the Seven Peaks festival would have shown up, so I do believe that some of that abnormally high amount for September is attributable to Seven Peaks,” Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke said.
Two of the three days of the country music festival on Labor Day weekend fell in September. Festival organizers reported that roughly 12,000 people attended the event in its second year.
The event took place just outside town limits, so sales tax collected on purchases made within the venue by concertgoers would go to the county. A regular shuttle provided attendees with the opportunity to visit East Main Street, however.
The organizers, Live Nation, have made every indication that they hope to return to the Meadows for years to come. In the past two years, Live Nation has submitted its petition for the special event permit required to host the festival to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners in February.
Later that month, the third annual 14erFest celebration of the outdoors reported its highest participation yet as well.
Leaf-peeping season also brought the OHV Color Tour and Autumn Color Run to BV in September, as well as AppleFest. It was also the first full month since 2017 that Cottonwood Pass was fully open from Buena Vista to Gunnison County after a lengthy paving project decades in the making.
The BV Strong Community Dinner also took place at the end of September.
In 2018, September returned $306,698.40. In the year before that, the town received $269,950. This year, the month’s returns were nearly double what they were in 2013.
Stoke has consistently urged caution in her monthly report to town trustees on sales tax returns, which are remitted back to the town from the state on a two-month delay and constitute the town’s primary source of revenue.
Even as, month after month, the town posts impressive year-to-year gains, Stoke is budgeting conservatively, placing excess tax revenue over what had been budgeted into BV’s Fund Balance – the cash it would use to balance the budget at the end of the year if the town spends more than it takes in.
Stoke reported that September’s returns put Buena Vista’s year-to-date sales tax revenue at $2,629,167.24, 13.57 percent more than 2018’s returns and 10.78 percent over what was budgeted for 2019, a surplus of $255,787.72.
While the economy is strong now, many economists are predicting a recession in the near future, Stoke has said.
“It’s important to remember that it helps our fund balance and reserves, but that we’re maintaining being conservative regarding projecting future revenue with regard to protecting reserves in the case of an emergency,” Stoke told trustees at their meeting Nov. 26.
The town also has a list of big-ticket capital improvements, including improvements to the town’s police and fire departments that staff say are long overdue, which can add up fast.
The September boom makes the first month of fall the third-highest earning month of the year so far, narrowly topping June’s earnings, but falling short of July, which grew by 15.9 percent over the previous year, and August, which grew by 26.1 percent.
Between 2017 and 2018, sales tax returns grew by 13.6 percent in September, one of the largest improvements that year.
Between 2016 and 2017, the economy in September grew by 5.1 percent.
Returns attributable to remote sellers continue to grow as well. This is the first year that BV is tracking remote sellers, following a court case last year that determined sales tax revenue on items purchased online from sellers without a physical presence in the state should be collected where the purchaser lives.
Stoke said that $6,709 of September’s total returns were attributable to remote sellers.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.