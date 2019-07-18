Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that, after three years of public meetings and discussions, the 2019 Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Management Plan and Environmental Assessment is finalized and available for the public to read online.
The plan provides the framework for managing recreation activities along the 152-mile river corridor from the confluence of the East Fork and the main stem of the Arkansas River just below Leadville to Lake Pueblo State Park.
The agreement, which involves CPW, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, follows a comprehensive review of environmental, recreational and cultural resources along with extensive public involvement and review of public input, according to a press release.
The three agencies considered key issues identified through a scoping process in 2016. These included boating capacities, management of fisheries and wildlife habitat, public river access and facilities.
The AHRA partnership manages river-based recreation through Browns Canyon National Monument. The BLM and Forest Service manage the 21,589-acre Browns Canyon National Monument, which was designated in 2015.
The online version of the plan is at cpw.state.co.us under the Arkansas Headwaters page, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/ArkansasHeadwatersRecreationArea/Documents/Admin/Publications/ArkRivMgmtPlan.pdf.
For more information about the AHRA, call 719-539-7289 or visit the Visitor Center at 307 W. Sackett Ave.
