The Chaffee County Drug Task Force conducted an operation Wednesday in Salida that resulted in two arrests and seizure of more than 2 ounces of heroin, an ounce of methamphetamine and a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms.
Acting on a tip, the task force secured a search warrant for a room at a local motel, where the narcotics were found while serving the warrant, Police Chief Russ Johnson said in a press release.
Two men, identified as Dadeon Jewell, 37, of Salida and Curtis White, 33, of Montana, were arrested.
Both men were charged with felony unlawful distribution of drugs and felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance and were taken to the Chaffee County Detention Facility to be booked with no-bond holds, Johnson said.
The Chaffee County Drug Task Force consists of officers from the Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Buena Vista Police Department.
The drug task force was assisted in the operation by the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team.
