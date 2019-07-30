The Salida Board of Education and school district administration sent an email to parents Monday announcing their intentions concerning annexation into the Colorado Mountain College District.
“We feel it’s good to have clarity on the board’s direction for the upcoming November election and the annexation,” Joe Smith, school board vice president, said. “We think running this (ballot question) alone is in the best interest for the district and its students.”
The email lists four points that the school district plans to begin moving toward.
First, the school board plans to pursue annexation into the CMC district by asking approval from voters in the November election, which will require a mill levy increase. The annexation will allow the school district to “expand concurrent enrollment opportunities for high school students.”
Second, the district wants to conduct a feasibility study to look at facility use, either setting up a separate CMC facility or something within existing school district facilities. That may require a future bond initiative for a new building.
Third, the district is planning to increase the capacity of schools through use of modular classrooms.
Finally, the district plans to “work with our local municipalities and private landowners to identify opportunities for land acquisition to meet the future facility needs of the district for the next 20 years and beyond.”
The school district has already contacted Chaffee County commissioners about the possibility of purchasing land near Chaffee County Fairgrounds for future use.
(1) comment
This is a tax killer for seniors...[cool][sad]
