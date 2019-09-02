by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Four new recycling bins – in Riverside Park, Alpine Park and on F Street at First and Second streets – feature the art of Salida Middle School students.
Michael Kunkel of Sustainable Salida said he saw similar bins decorated by middle school students in Carbondale and thought that would work in Salida.
He researched the brand name of the bins, Bear Saver, and presented the idea to the city and to SMS art teacher Alison Manthey.
Last school year several of Manthey’s students came up with the designs, based on the natural world, which were then scanned and printed with an adhesive backing by Ridgeway Signs of Buena Vista.
SMS student Anna Wilkins, 12, helped Manthey figure out the technical aspect of the project to scan the artwork.
The finished artwork was adhered to the front and sides of each bin, and the bins were installed by Salida Public Works in the past few weeks.
Public Works Director David Lady said the new bins look great.
Seventh-grader Olivia Doyle, 13, said it’s cool that people can see the art she and her classmates created.
Hayden Bevington, 13, also in seventh grade, said it’s fun walking down the street and thinking “that’s my art” and pointing it out to people.
