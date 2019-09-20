Although the weather may not feel very fall-like, autumn is coming.
Monday marks the autumnal equinox and the halfway point between the sun’s rays shining directly on the Northern Hemisphere and shining directly on the Southern Hemisphere. The dividing line is the equator.
Because Earth sits at a 23½-degree angle, as it orbits the sun the sun’s rays shine directly on different latitudes depending on the time of year.
In June the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, and in December it is tilted away from the sun. It is this phenomenon that gives Earth its seasons.
The farthest north that the direct sunlight shines is the Tropic of Cancer at 23½ degrees north at summer solstice June 20 or 21. The farthest south is at 23½ degrees south at the Tropic of Capricorn on Dec. 21, called the winter solstice.
Of course, in the Southern Hemisphere, the seasons are opposite of those in the Northern Hemisphere, so our first day of fall will be their first day of spring.
Another equinox takes place on March 19 or 20 when the sun is again shining on the equator, exactly halfway on its yearly path.
At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on the two equinoxes, although the hours of day and night are not exactly equal at the equinox.
The National Weather Service explains the “nearly” equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light’s rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.
Additionally, the days become a little longer at the higher latitudes (those at a distance from the equator) because it takes the sun longer to rise and set.
Therefore, on the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours, 6½ minutes at the equator to 12 hours, 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours, 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude.
In Salida the length of the day on Sept. 23 will be 12 hours, 9 minutes. By Friday the hours of daylight and dark will be approximately equal in this latitude.
Autumn officially arrives in Salida at 1:50 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.