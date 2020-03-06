The 37th annual Crane Festival will take place today through Sunday in Monte Vista, celebrating the return of sandhill cranes during their migration north.
Bus tours will be offered at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the birds are most active, during the three days of the festival. Visitors are advised to arrive a bit early for the bus tours, as buses leave promptly.
Buses will run to different areas throughout the wildlife refuge while U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staffers talk about migration and the refuge.
A variety of workshops, hosted by bird, wildlife and photography experts, will be available along with an arts and crafts fair.
“Everyone who lives in Colorado should take the time to see this ancient and magnificent migration,” said Joe Lewandowski, public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southwest Region. “This is one of only a few great wildlife migrations in the United States that people can easily see. The sights and sounds are amazing.”
Cranes winter in New Mexico and are now headed north to Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. They begin arriving in mid-February and will be in the San Luis Valley for most of March.
They like to stop in the San Luis Valley, with its large wetland areas, wildlife refuges and grain fields, with about 25,000 birds showing up.
The birds are most often seen in the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, about 5 miles south of town on Colo. 15. They can also be found at the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge, southeast of Alamosa, and at Rio Grande, Higel and Russell Lakes state wildlife areas.
The flock that migrates through Colorado is the largest of the North American sandhill subspecies. They stand around 4 feet tall, weigh in at 11 pounds and have wing spans up to 7 feet wide.
Besides a nice rest stop, this is also the time of their mating rituals, and the birds can be founding issuing a distinctive call and performing a hopping dance to gain the attention of a mate.
