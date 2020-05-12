Colorado Department of Labor and Employment staff provided statistics on unemployment insurance claims and information on how a worker can still receive assistance after receiving a job offer Thursday during their weekly press call.
Jeffrey Fitzgerald, unemployment insurance director, said workers are required to report if they return to work or are offered a job. Benefits would be adjusted accordingly.
A worker could refuse a job offer and still collect insurance if the workplace environment is blatantly not complying with health guidelines, the employee falls within a more vulnerable demographic (medical evidence may be requested), the employee has COVID-19 or is caring for someone else who tested positive.
Fitzgerald said if an employer contests a worker’s job refusal, a temporary hold would be put on benefits to decide if the refusal is justified. The adjudication process would take between 10 and 14 days. A decision would be based on facts provided by both parties.
To submit a successful claim, Fitzgerald recommends taking time to fill out the application, having appropriate tax documents ready, adding an email address for ideal communication, not opting out of the Experian identity check (it is not a credit check, but to help combat fraud) and having a driver’s license or state ID ready.
More than 41,000 unemployment claims were filed between April 26 and May 2, according to a Labor Department press release cited in the discussion. This figure includes both regular unemployment insurance and federal benefit claims filed.
The department announced there were 28,164 initial regular unemployment claims and 13,149 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed the week ending May 2. During the past seven weeks, a total of 419,547 claims, including PUA, have been filed. Initial claims are those filed to establish benefit eligibility and are considered a reliable indicator of economic activity.
The five industries with the highest claims for the week ending April 18 include:
Accommodation and food services with 5,283.
Retail trade, 5,092.
Health care and social service, 3,775.
Administrative and support as well as waste management and remediation services, 1,907.
Arts, entertainment and recreation, 1,819.
Recent benefits paid for regular unemployment insurance were:
$84.8 million for the week ending May 2.
$86.1 million for the week ending April 25.
$74.1 million for the week ending April 18.
$62 million for the week ending April 11.
$29.8 million for the week ending April 4.
Average 2020 weekly benefits for prior weeks was $8.7 million. Department staff said they have seen a slight decrease in initial regular claims and are now expecting to see it begin leveling off.
PUA paid $65.6 million between April 20 and May 2. Pandemic Unemployment Compensation in the same time frame paid $407.3 million.
During the height of the Great Recession between 2009 and 2010, $19 million in regular unemployment insurance was paid out weekly on average. The previously recorded highest monthly total was $102.8 million in May 2009, according to a Labor Department press release. Roughly $315 million was paid out in April 2020, about three times as much.
A recording of the press call will be on colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/covid-19/town-halls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.