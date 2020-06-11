Salida High School graduate Colby Pitts received a $200,000 Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship Tuesday from the U.S. Navy.
Pitts is the son of Jim and Molly Pitts of Salida.
The award was presented by Ensign Stephanie Varnell and Ensign Anika Vickers of the U.S. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain in Denver at the Pitts home with family members and friends present.
Pitts, who received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy from Rep. Doug Lamborn in February, applied for the scholarship as a backup plan.
Instead of the U.S. Naval Academy, he will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, Florida.
The school has graduated many military and commercial pilots as well as several astronauts.
Pitts wants to be a Navy aviator when he finishes college and will graduate with a commission.
He said he wants to fly the biggest, most expensive planes out there.
He’s not sure if that means fighters in his future, but “shoot for the stars and hope you land on the moon,” he said.
Astronaut is also a possibility in the future.
Pitts said he is excited that the work he put in last summer applying and the work he has put in during high school are “finally coming to light.”
He had also looked into the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“It’s good to have a backup plan,” Pitts’ mom, Molly Pitts, said.
Without the NROTC scholarship, Embry-Riddle wouldn’t be on the table, she said.
The in-person presentation was in lieu of receiving the scholarship as part of Salida High School’s annual scholarship night, which had to be canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Pitts has a younger brother, Caden, who is also interested in aviation as a career as a helicopter pilot.
