The Colorado Providers Association (COPA) honored Rep. Jim Wilson (R-Salida) with its Champion Legislator award Friday at its annual luncheon at Denver’s Colorado History Center.
Wilson and Rep. Chris Kennedy (D-Lakewood) were both honored for their work on the Opioid and Other Substance Abuse Interim Committee in the Colorado House.
“It makes me think we’re doing the right thing, not only for the people in my district, but all of Colorado,” Wilson said about receiving the award from COPA.
COPA is a professional trade association representing substance use disorder prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery service providers.
Wilson was lauded for his hard work on behalf of providers across the state. His focus on and dedication to rural areas of Colorado were key factors in his recognition, the association stated.
One of the biggest things Wilson said he’s done with the committee is helping to recognize that addictions are diseases.
“Hopefully through this, people aren’t embarrassed,” Wilson said, referring to the stigma often associated with addiction. “We need to get over that reluctance.”
He said a lot of people are good about hiding their problems but shouldn’t be afraid to seek help.
“It affects everyone – all socioeconomic classes and all races,” Wilson said. “It cuts no slack.”
Wilson has also worked to expand treatment options in rural areas. He said to get treatment for opioids, people first must go through detox. With only eight detox centers around the state, he has helped open up some grant money to make funding available for more centers.
He said Salida’s Solvista Health is currently working to build a facility that could provide that service here. Solvista Chief Operating Officer Mandy Kaisner said the planned facility would address both substance abuse and mental health.
“We’re in the early stages of planning right now,” Kaisner said. “Our goal is to avoid sending people out of the community to get services.” She said the new building would be the county’s single biggest investment in behavioral health.
“We’re definitely grateful for legislators like Wilson who recognize the lack of resources,” Kaisner said.
Wilson said the committee has also helped the state better track opioids and if they’re being overprescribed.
“It is an unexpected honor to be selected as a COPA Champion Legislator,” Wilson said. “COPA providers save lives every day in this state. We (legislators) are not at the Capitol for the accolades – we are there to serve the people of Colorado. It is humbling to be recognized for that service.”
Wilson represents Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties in District 60 of the Colorado House of Representatives.
