Residents in need due to COVID-19 now have access to two additional Little Free Pantries in Salida.
Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 set up a Little Free Pantry outside its building at 148 E. Second St. during the weekend. Exalted Ruler David Vigil said lodge member Jim DeLuca finished assembling and mounting the pantry Sunday and will frequently check in on its supply.
The other new Little Free Pantry at 217 E St., next to Starpoint, is managed by Jim and Linda Eiler.
The pantries are stocked not only with nonperishable food but also with paper supplies. Users are encouraged to take only what they need so others can benefit as well. Everyone is also welcome to “give when you can.”
The Elks’ structure was funded through a $2,000 National Foundation Grant distributed by the Elks National Foundation to help communities during the pandemic. Other portions of the grant were used to distribute face masks sewn by lodge member Linda Cardinelli at no charge as well as to make donations to other Little Free Pantries in the area. Some mask material was donated by The Hodgepodge.
Past Exalted Ruler Linda DeLuca, who is the Elks National Foundation grant coordinator, said they chose the pantry as part of their project after seeing a social media post by Mandy Jackson of Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
Jackson said the department purchased materials and had Tyson Keast of Moltz Construction Inc. begin initial construction of the pantries.
Most Little Free Pantries in the area were originally Little Free Libraries that adapted to community needs caused by the pandemic. Except for the two newest ones, most will convert back to their original forms once the pandemic begins to subside. Both new pantries will stay up as long as needed.
Linda DeLuca said the Elks pantry was a collaborative effort involving lodge members, other local organizations, community members and Elks National Foundation.
Other local Little Free Pantries can be found at:
• KHEN radio station, 124 E. Third St.
• 224 Fifth St.
• 1040 F St.; food can be placed in the cooler on the side.
• Entrance of Cochetopa Estates.
• Chipeta Avenue and Antero Street in Poncha Springs.
Directions on how to build a pantry can be found on a local public Facebook group called Little Free Pantry at facebook.com/groups/911840375919671.
