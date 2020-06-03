by Emily Anderson
Chaffee County Public Health
Whether you’re thrilled that Chaffee County is slowly reopening, you’re scared it’s too soon or you’re somewhere in between, the fact is that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
Stay-at-home orders were a necessary pause button during this pandemic, allowing the medical and public health community to figure out how to implement important measures such as testing, treatment, contact tracing, data collection, etc. But that’s all it was – a pause. As we increase our social interactions over time, it is inevitable COVID-19 will continue to circulate in our community.
Though this summer will most certainly look different from past years, that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Our beautiful county gives us many opportunities to enjoy life while being safe and mindful of our vulnerable neighbors. Here are some things to keep in mind as you enjoy summer in Chaffee County.
Your immediate family might be driving you crazy, but continuing to interact mostly with your household members is important. Hiking, biking, rafting, traveling around the state, going out to eat, going bowling, playing mini golf – all of these are much safer if you stick with your immediate family.
Try to keep your social circle small. The spread of COVID-19 will likely not overwhelm our health care system if we can all continue to maintain 60 to 65 percent reduced social interactions. This does not mean you never see your friends, but it does mean you should socialize in smaller groups. Some experts suggest creating a “closed circle” of family or friends where everyone in that group commits to seeing just each other.
If you do choose to socialize with people outside your household, do it outside. Studies are showing that outdoor activities, especially those that are not crowded or high contact, are safer than indoor activities. Maintaining distance between yourself and others is still important, even when outdoors.
Stay home when you can. The best way to achieve the level of social distancing needed to keep COVID-19 from overwhelming the system is to choose to stay home much more than you normally would.
Older people and those with chronic medical conditions need to continue social distancing and staying at home to a much greater extent. Check on your older neighbors, just like you did during the stay-at-home order, and see if they need anything. Our vulnerable population has much more to lose in this pandemic, and we must help them stay at home as much as possible.
Washing your hands still matters. Washing your hands every time you come home and using hand sanitizer in between is still one of our most effective methods in preventing disease transmission.
Masks – love them or hate them, it’s encouraged that you wear them when you cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance between yourself and another person.
Crowded places bring increased opportunities for infection. From indoor socializing to outdoor recreation to office buildings, find ways to reduce the amount of time spent in crowds. This could mean seeking recreational opportunities that are more off the beaten path. Perhaps you choose to shop or eat out during less busy times. Or maybe teleworking is a reality for a while longer.
Whatever your situation is, remember that the more time you spend time in a crowded space, especially an indoor space with little ventilation, the higher the chance of getting sick.
For now, communal food should be avoided. The new term is BYOE – bring your own everything.
Try your best to space out your social interactions and time outside the home. Grocery shopping once a week and grouping your errands together are still good ideas. If you spend time with people outside your family one weekend, try to avoid socializing for a week or two. This will reduce the chance that you spread infection, if in fact you do get sick.
And the best for last – stay home if you are sick, especially with COVID-19 symptoms. Until you know otherwise, assume your illness is COVID-19 and avoid social interactions. Testing capacity has greatly increased, and anyone with symptoms can get tested. If you have COVID-19, you’ll need to follow isolation guidelines. If you just have a cold, you should stay home until you’re feeling better.
The way society handles the next months will determine how our leaders make decisions for the future. Follow the guidelines and it’s very likely we can continue to keep our county open. If we don’t take personal responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of our community, not only are we risking the lives of our vulnerable neighbors, but our leaders will be forced to make the hard decisions to tighten regulations.
Emily Anderson is a registered nurse at Chaffee County Public Health.
