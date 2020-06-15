Chaffee County commissioners will conduct four public hearings, one as the Chaffee County Board of Health, during their 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
At 9:15 a.m. commissioners are scheduled to hear a request for an agricultural subdivision exemption for Ronald and Jo Ellen Jones, 8350 CR 160. The request is to create an 8-acre residential tract, leaving a 39.31-acre agricultural tract.
At 9:30 a.m. they will consider a request for a final plat for Lakeside Estates Preserve Filing 2 minor subdivision final plat, 30095 Teal Run, Buena Vista. The request would resubdivide a 5.27-acre area into two lots, 2.95 and 2.32 acres.
At 9:45 a.m. the commissioners will convene as the Board of Health to consider a variance for an on-site wastewater system for Beth Roberts, 7445 CR 150. The request is to reduce the 10-foot setback between the house and leach field to 4 feet and to reduce the 10-foot setback between the property line and the leach field to zero feet.
While meeting as the Board of Health, they will also consider a resolution for the Andrew and Jennifer Majeski variance setback they voted to approve during their June 9 meeting.
The fourth public hearing will consider a request for a boundary line adjustment for Robert and Anna Gioscia, 31265 CR 384 and an adjacent unplatted parcel to the east in Buena Vista.
Commissioners will also meet with Jared Bass with Dibble Engineering to consider approval and awarding of an airport improvement project grant of $137,854.20 for an airport taxiway rehabilitation project.
Commissioners may adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice from County Attorney Jennifer Davis and water counsel David Shohet on Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District water case 18 CW 3076. Commissioner Greg Felt has recused himself in the matter.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A possible agreement with Public Service Co. of Colorado for a license to use a piece of county property on CR 328 as a project staging area for four months.
• A request from Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails for design approval and project support for a bench cover and landscaping at “Mimi’s Corner” at CRs 160 and 144, an Eagle Scout project by Jackson Karls, Troop 60.
• A memorandum of understanding and cooperative agreement involving Chaffee County, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs for the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
• A request for the annual application to the Colorado Division of Housing for funding and continuation for the Single Family Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.
• A resolution for the Living Waters Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• A resolution for the Long boundary line adjustment.
• A resolution for the Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption.
• A renewal request for a retail optional premise cultivation license for Antero Sciences.
• A transfer of ownership and renewal of retail optional premise cultivation license for EcoMed LLC and GoRule LLC.
• Continued discussion of the land use application fee structure for High Country Village manufactured home planned development and major subdivision.
• Continued consideration of the Chaffee County Fair budget commitment and consideration of additional financial support.
• Continued discussion on the Chaffee County Planning Commission vacancy.
• An update on the Sleeping Indian mobile home park, 29320 CR 361, Buena Vista.
