The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on a sketch plan for a proposed minor subdivision at Halley’s Corner, 129 Halley’s Ave., during a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. today.
The 1.45-acre parcel is owned by CDL LLC and was submitted by Lorna Arnold to propose eight “live/work units” fronting Halley’s Avenue in the form of two fourplexes. She is also proposing eight residential units fronting Industrial Drive in the form of two fourplexes.
Trustees and planning commissioners will meet in person at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., for the public hearing. Members of the public can attend in person, via phone by calling 346-248-7799 with access code 506 178 5925 or online at us02web.zoom.us/j/84552090801. Questions should be directed to manager@ponchasprings.us.
In other business, trustees and commissioners will review a site plan for Quarry Station Apartments, a proposed 36-unit apartment complex at 75 Nickerson Ave. Public comments will be taken.
Trustees will consider a liquor license renewal for Firehouse Liquors and will appoint members for the Planning and Zoning Interview Committee.
Both groups will discuss Town Cleanup Day, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and the trustees’ public hearing on the Moltz annexation scheduled for June 22.
