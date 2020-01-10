Construction began Thursday on a new ice skating rink at the former location of the tennis courts in Centennial Park next to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center at U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue.
Diesel Post, Salida parks and recreation director, said it is still up in the air whether or not the rink will be open to the public by the end of the winter season. The goal is to finish Phase 1 by late February, which includes leveling the ground, installing boards as walls and installing a foundation.
Post said he hopes they will be able to host a few public ice skating parties this winter, but it will be very weather dependent. The rink is expected to be fully completed by fall with night lights, shade and rough dimensions of 200 by 100 feet.
As of now, programming has not been developed for the rink. Post said if the rink is opened for the public, it will be free to use, although they may consider charging for entry once it is fully developed next winter.
Construction began with volunteers moving recycling bins from the area to the back of the aquatic center. Use of construction equipment may begin by Monday.
Post said the idea of an ice rink has sporadically floated around the Salida community for decades. Previous locations include Marvin and Centennial Park. Older iterations failed to see follow-ups because at the time the locations lacked both shading from the sun and lighting at night.
The Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association is a special interest group that has made efforts to develop a consistent ice rink in Salida for 10 years. The association is registered as a hockey organization with USA Hockey, but its goals extend to providing a public space where Salida residents and visitors can go ice skating and exercise in the winter.
Jon Fritz, co-organizer of the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, said interest in the organization’s goal slowly began to spread over the years through word of mouth and social media. The plan only really began coming to fruition last summer and fall.
Fritz said what really helped the project take off was that Alan Brown and John Saxton both moved to Salida. Brown previously built naturally shaded ice rinks in desert climates, and Saxton was a youth hockey director in Alamosa. They collaborated with the association on developing a plan that could be presented to Salida Recreation. It was subsequently taken to Salida City Council, who approved the construction.
For more information and updates, the association can be found on Facebook under Ice Rink for Chaffee County.
