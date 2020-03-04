by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Monarch Ski Patrol hosted its 35th annual party Saturday at the Victoria Tavern, providing music and chances to win prizes for the community members who showed up to support them.
The fundraiser raised about $4,500 to help the ski patrol acquire training that goes above and beyond what’s required.
“The whole goal is for our patrol to get better trained so we can take care of our guests better,” said Monarch’s head ski patroller Zach Moore.
All proceeds from the party will go to the patrol’s nonprofit organization, Friends of Monarch Ski Patrol. The money will be distributed several ways to help the patrollers.
Some money will go toward scholarships for further education for patrollers, including EMT and professional level 1 avalanche training.
Other money will be used for avalanche dog training, both at the mountain and also outside training. Monarch currently has four avalanche dogs, Moore said, and 28 patrollers,
Scholarships will also be awarded for Monarch’s junior patrol program.
And, last but not least, they’ll make a donation to Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which Moore said the patrol uses every day for its Sawatch Range backcountry forecast.
The Avalanche Center also partners with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the highway side of avalanche mitigation.
“We’re super thankful for the community support,” Moore said. “It’s pretty awesome to have 35 years of a big event like this. We’re honored to be part of the community here.”
