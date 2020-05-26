A group of about 50 people, most wearing masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gathered Monday at the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial in Poncha Springs for the Memorial Day commemoration.
Participants included American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment.
The ceremony opened with vocalist Jennifer Scanga singing the national anthem.
Joe Beakey, American Legion commander and speaker, welcomed guests, saying, “This day is sacred with the almost visible presence of those who have gone before us. We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country.”
The prayer was offered by Jerry Cunningham of the VFW.
Flag raising and a gun salute followed, and the ceremony concluded with taps played by Ted Sarai, a 1956 Hungarian freedom fighter who has been playing taps for American veterans for about 50 years, in appreciation for his rescue by American soldiers.
Following the ceremony at the veterans memorial, the group conducted similar observances at Poncha Springs and Fairview cemeteries.
