Former Salida Finance and Administrative Director Jodi McClurkin filed a complaint alleging wrongful discharge, retaliation and discrimination by City Administrator Drew Nelson and the City of Salida.
McClurkin filed the complaint Feb. 5 at Chaffee County District Court and is being represented by Jason Wesoky.
Salida filed a motion to dismiss the suit on March 2. A decision on that motion is pending. The trial itself is expected to start within 12 months, exact date unknown.
In the complaint written by Wesoky, McClurkin alleges Nelson demonstrated discrimination because “male employees were not subjected to the same treatment, deadlines and requirements as plaintiff; were not suspended like plaintiff was; and were not required to work late into the night like plaintiff was.”
According to the complaint, McClurkin is seeking more than $100,000 and has requested a jury. The jury would determine damages if they ruled in her favor.
McClurkin was employed with the city November 2017 to late November 2018. During that time, she worked under three city administrators: Larry Lorentzen, Theresa Casey (interim administrator) and Nelson. Nelson was hired as administrator in October 2018.
In Salida’s position statement, written April 30, 2019, the city said McClurkin repeatedly failed to complete her duties and that her time in city government was “marred by multiple serious performance issues and interpersonal conflicts.”
The city claims overseeing, preparing and working with outside auditors on the 2017 audit was a part of her duties, and that she had not completed those tasks in time.
This resulted in the city receiving a letter from the Office of the State Auditor on October 3, 2018, notifying that Chaffee County could withhold funds from Salida for not performing a timely audit.
McClurkin‘s complaint said her job included financial record keeping, budgeting and filing state reports. It stated she was not tasked with organizing or performing audits, which were supposed to be handled by the Audit Committee, later known as the Finance Committee.
She said the two previous administrators told McClurkin she should not work on annual audits, but she said she was tasked by Nelson with performing the 2018 audit.
According to the city’s position statement, Nelson said he received an email on Nov. 5, 2018, from auditor Dan Cudahy who said, “we cannot work with (claimant) at this point, due to her lack of cooperation, especially in limiting (the outside accountant’s) work.”
In McClurkin’s complaint, she said after experiencing issues with Pueblo Bank & Trust, she discussed switching banks with Lorentzen, who agreed.
When she asked if the action had to be approved by City Council, he said, “no, it was an administrative matter, it did not need the council’s approval.”
McClurkin ultimately chose Collegiate Peaks Bank, but accountant Judith Brown continued using the Pueblo Bank & Trust accounts until the Collegiate account could be set up.
McClurkin’s complaint said Brown deposited a reimbursement grant totaling $240,000 into the Collegiate account when the transition was nearly complete.
According to the city’s position statement, Nelson said he noticed suspicious activity with Salida’s various bank accounts in late October 2018.
He reported one of the city’s checking accounts had a balance of $246,917.44, $240,000 of which had been wired earlier in the morning from an unknown source.
Later, when he received a list of three city investment accounts, none of them had current employees or elected officials as signers, just former employees.
In McClurkin’s complaint, when she was tasked with completing the city’s 2019 annual budget, she alleges Nelson assigned an unattainable deadline during the Oct. 15, 2018, council work session, when the budget was scheduled to be completed by the first regular meeting of November 2018.
She said that on Oct. 31, 2018, Nelson “berated, threatened and badgered” her into working until 11 p.m. to produce the reports he requested. She said she did not feel comfortable being alone in the building with him.
The city said in their position statement that McClurkin had chosen her own budget submission date, had made no comments about altering it and that when she and Nelson met to check its status, much of the necessary information was missing.
The city’s position statement said, “By her own admission, claimant formed negative opinions of Mr. Nelson immediately upon meeting him in September 2018. It is Mr. Nelson who is on the receiving end of the accusations raised in claimant’s charge.”
The position statement also said witnesses described Nelson as being professional and appropriate in interactions with McClurkin and that McClurkin provided little in the way of specific examples of misconduct.
According to the statement, McClurkin was put on administrative leave in response to an email from Danielle Roquemore, Pueblo Bank & Trust branch operations manager, who said McClurkin had engaged in repeated inappropriate behavior at the facility.
The Mountain Mail reported in late 2018 that Salida City Council received a packet of letters from McClurkin, then-City Clerk Alisa Pappenfort and former Deputy City Clerk Lynda Travis calling for an independent investigation into Nelson’s behavior. Pappenfort and Travis later retracted their involvement, saying the letters were released to the public without their permission. Pappenfort also said her writing was edited heavily.
An independent investigation report was published Feb. 7, 2019, by Investigations Law Group. In their summary of findings, they said McClurkin’s claims of Nelson treating her with more hostility than her male coworkers and taking retaliatory action because she said his behaviors toward her were unwelcome were both “not substantiated.”
A statement written by Wesoky on behalf of McClurkin said, “The City of Salida and Mr. Nelson continue to blame Mrs. McClurkin for their own problems, behaviors and shortcomings.
“Instead of apologizing and doing what was right, they chose to cover up the facts and smear her name.
“The attempt to hide behind an investigation that was anything but independent will ultimately fail because the citizens of Salida have understood since Mr. Nelson was hired that the city deserves better.”
In a statement written by attorney Nina Williams on behalf of Salida, it said, “Jodi McClurkin’s allegations lack any legal merit, as established by the results of the independent investigation conducted last year.
“We are confident the court’s ultimate decision will make it clear that Jodi was rightfully terminated due to her severe misconduct and egregious, consistent performance issues.”
Nelson’s statement said, “I deny all the baseless allegations made by Mrs. McClurkin in her complaint. I look forward to our day in court so the city can focus on the important work for the citizens and taxpayers of Salida.”
Wesoky said the lawsuit is in its earliest possible phase.
