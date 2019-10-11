by Merle Baranczyk
Mail Editor and Publisher
Chaffee County’s three Rotary clubs in Salida and Buena Vista are hosting the Rotary International District 5470 conference this weekend at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop.
Salidan David Wood, 5470 district governor, said about 150 participants are expected for the three days of programs and activities.
In his program welcome note, Wood said the conference connects Rotarians from across southern Colorado.
He noted the weekend program is “a celebration of all the wonderful projects that are taking place across the district.”
Keynote speakers, he said, are non-Rotarians who will deliver inspirational messages that will build the spirit of Rotary.
Conference featured speakers include Patricia LaTaille, program director of Full Circle Restorative Justice based in Salida; Mike Orrill, special projects coordinator for Chaffee County Public Health; and representatives of REACH air ambulance service.
Keynote speaker Janine Stange is a motivational speaker, singer and on-air personality who has been featured on most major television networks and national news shows, including “The Today Show,” “Fox & Friends” and “NBC Nightly News.”
Stange is best known for her journey to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in all 50 states. She set a record singing the national anthem every hour for 24 hours straight.
A program note says, “Janine takes the audience along on her journey. She identifies the pitfalls that keep goals hidden in plain sight and shares ‘life-hacks’ to avoid them.
“Ultimately, Janine helps others uncover their own unique life mission and be inspired to follow it.
“‘Do what you can, with what you have, from where you are’” is a key part of her message.
She will address conference participants on Saturday morning.
Conference entertainment includes Blue Recluse, a five-piece blues band; Madams of Central Colorado; and David Tipton, who plays the Chapman stick.
Special conference guests include Rohrita Solari, Rotary International director; Jerry Weems, RI president’s representative; and Chip Ecks of Colorado Springs and Becky J. Smith of Bayfield, who have been selected to serve as 5470 district governor and district governor nominee for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Rotary District 5470 covers the southern half of Colorado.
