The Howard Volunteer Fire Department served up homemade biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs Monday, getting the community together while raising money for the department.
“We had a pretty constant flow; at one point all of the tables had multiple people at them. It was a good turnout,” Dan Ogden, the fire department’s chief, said. He added that the event “keeps the fire department in front of them, and they get to visit with their neighbors.”
More than 175 people attended the breakfast, and many of them donated money in addition to paying for their meal. Last year 172 people attended the Labor Day breakfast, while 143 participated in the first one in 2017.
“It looks like we did really good,” said volunteer Joan Burgett, adding that donations were also up this year.
The breakfast raised more than $2,000 for the department, which relies on fundraisers like this to support it.
“As far as support from the community, that means everything,” Ogden said. “That’s the only way we survive.”
Just last week, the community got a reminder of why they need the fire department – a fire burned down several structures in Howard, including a garage, horse trailer and a side building, but the department was able to save the house and a pottery barn at the site.
“Nobody thinks about it until it happens,” said Ogden, who was driving back from Wyoming when the fire took place. “They did a good job, and Salida came down and helped; they’re always a great help when they show up. There was a whole bunch that could have went up, but they did a good job.”
“They really were awesome,” added Burgett, who lost her house in a fire about six years ago. “To see someone get their house saved is great.”
Ogden said the department has 15 volunteer firefighters at the moment, and pretty much all of them responded to the fire. Many of them were also at the breakfast Monday, serving food, cooking, washing dishes and doing everything else that was needed.
“We have some really dedicated people here in the area,” Ogden said. “That’s what makes it work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.