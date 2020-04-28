Ralph Ogden of Mount Princeton Riding Stables is worried about his horses.
Generations of visitors to Chaffee County have enjoyed the horses of Mount Princeton Riding Stables, which has been in business since 1976, when a 17-year-old Ogden started leading riding tours in Nathrop.
In Salida, those who have visited the annual Pumpkin Patch at Hutchinson Ranch have probably been take out to choose their pumpkins by one of the stables’ two wagon teams, Chip and Dale or Blue Bell and Liberty Bell.
Ogden has started a Gofundme campaign for the horses and has put out a plea to other ranchers for horse-quality hay to feed his more than 85-horse herd.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stables are closed for business, which means no money has been coming in to pay for hay.
Ogden said some local ranchers have given him permission to graze his horses on pasture temporarily, but he needs to move them to the stable and needs hay to feed them.
He has gotten donations of hay from as far away as Montrose and as of Sunday had raised $7,003 of his $70,000 goal on Gofundme.
Ogden said every little bit helps, and he is thankful for the people who care.
“Everybody has been so nice,” he said.
Ogden said anyone who is able to donate $100 or more will receive 15 percent off a ride when the stables are able to reopen.
He said his main concern now is keeping the herd healthy and intact.
To donate hay, call Ogden at 719-207-0930 to make arrangements. He said he can pick up the hay.
To donate toward buying hay for Mount Princeton Riding Stables horses, visit gofundme.com/f/rzt73-help-feed-the-horses.
