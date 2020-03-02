While the Decker Fire has been out for a while now, efforts to learn from it in case of a future emergency are still ongoing.
“Recovery is an important part of experiencing a disaster,” said Andrea Carslstrom, Chaffee County public health director. “We survived the fire, now what?”
A Decker Fire Recovery Community Fair took place Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, connecting the community with experts to answer emergency preparedness questions.
“The way we set this up was for people to be able to engage one on one with agencies,” Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said. “Some people are really taking a deep dive and getting the information that they need.”
Thirteen agencies had tables set up at the fair, and well over 100 people from the community attended.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said residents mostly asked what they can do to prepare for a fire, referring to mitigation around their houses, and also how they can prepare better in the event of a fire. He said having a “go-kit” ready is one way to prepare. “Then if you have to evacuate, you’re ready to go.”
Evacuations in the middle of the night, Bess said, were the most challenging aspect of the fire, but something they learned how to do better.
“Not everyone had (signed up for emergency notification), so we had to knock on doors to get them evacuated,” Bess said.
Breaking down different areas into pre-evacuation zones is one thing the chief said will make evacuations easier in the future because, he said, if time allows, they’ll be able to do one zone at a time and then move on to the next.
Attendees could also sign up for Everbridge, the county’s emergency notification system, at the fair, a service also offered online at chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/.
“We got through the fire and realized a lot of people had suffered some anxiety during the evacuation period,” Felt said. “We didn’t want to walk away; we wanted to follow up.”
Felt said other people were worried about the fire retardant affecting their water, so well tests were available so people could get their water tested.
Other agencies, like the Natural Resources Conservation Service, could help people find out if the burn scar puts their property at risk of flooding.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency was at the fair to help people find out if they need flood insurance.
Others wanting to know if they have adequate defensible space on their property could sign up with the Colorado State Forest Service to get their property assessed.
Greg Langer of the Natural Resources Conservation Service said they’ve evaluated some creeks and drainages within the burn scar to determine risks. He said they’ve found some houses and structures that need barriers, like 4-foot sandbags, to protect them from water and asked the federal government for funding.
He said they also found some stream banks that need stabilizing, which can be done through a process called rip rap that uses big rocks to prevent stream banks from eroding.
“Sometimes the biggest threat is after the fire,” said John Shaver, forester with Colorado State Forest Service’s Salida Field Office, referring to flooding.
Envision Chaffee County was also at the fair to discuss the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Kim Marquis, Envision’s public outreach coordinator, said the 10-year plan is to treat 30,000 acres by 2030, including federal, private and state lands.
“If we achieve that, we’ll reduce the risk to assets by half,” Marquis said.
Finding money to implement the plan is another hurdle. According to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, treating 5-10 percent of the total landscape in the county could reduce risk of future wildfires by 70 percent. Some areas have a bigger bang for the buck, but treating the fuels through thinning, prescribed burns or other methods has a substantial cost – $50 million to $100 million. Marquis said the 10-year plan could cost between $30 million and $50 million.
As part of the emergency watershed plan, Felt said they’ve put in requests for $800,000 in federal funding for projects that will protect homes, hopefully prior to summer rains.
Marquis emphasized that just because we had a big fire here doesn’t mean another one can’t happen. In fact, five wildfires have occurred in Chaffee and Lake counties in just the last decade.
Bess called living with wildfire “the new norm.”
Saturday’s fair should help people be more prepared for the next wildfire.
“Everything we’re learning and doing is applicable to the next fire – what can we learn from this so we’re not starting from scratch for the next?” Felt said. “This is a pretty good manifestation of that.”
For those who missed the fair, the recovery team launched a new website, ChaffeeRecovers.com, which contains many of the same resources offered at the fair.
