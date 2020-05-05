Entrepreneurs are encouraging physical retailers to adapt to online platforms now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snowsports Industries America organized a virtual town hall called “How to Understand and Nimbly Adapt Your Specialty Business to the Needs and Expectations of the Post-COVID-19 Consumer.”
At the meeting Ryan Atkinson, SmartEtailing president and co-owner, and Ben Barenholtz, Quivers demand generation director, shared how consumers’ behaviors are changing and will continue to change following COVID-19. Kristin Carpenter, Verde Brand Communications CEO and founder, moderated the meeting.
In her introduction, Carpenter pointed out that currently customers are prioritizing needs over wants, digital sales are increasing immensely, and consumers are building new habits. Many of these habits will continue even after COVID-19 has passed.
She said retailers have seen same-day and curbside services explode, some even doubling compared to Black Friday.
Atkinson’s SmartEtailing company primarily delves into developing websites for bike shops. He said with weather warming up, the pandemic could not have come at a worse time for the bike industry. Despite this, the industry has seen huge growth in online orders for April.
Once COVID-19 has passed, he speculates that online orders will remain at a significantly higher percentage than it did before the pandemic.
Atkinson said major retailers like Target and Amazon are “training consumers on how to shop.” Because of fast shipping and product availability on a massive scale, consumers are becoming increasingly intolerant.
Barenholtz agreed with Atkinson’s statements in saying that consumer expectations are exceptionally high to the point that it’s becoming almost an entitlement. Consumers are not rationally thinking or making the distinction about the logistical process or operational confinement of smaller retailers.
Atkinson said before it was becoming increasingly important for businesses to have a digital platform, but now with coronavirus restrictions enforced, it is entirely necessary. Retailers relying on physical transactions only are at a disadvantage. He urged small business owners to not be afraid to modernize operations and test and fail certain ideas.
Retailer websites should go beyond providing information and should provide online transaction services.
The online purchasing process should be personalized, immediate, frictionless, have multiple choices and have the best prices possible. Atkinson said local home deliveries should be prioritized.
Barenholtz said retailers are in a difficult situation now because brand fluidity is high while loyalty is low. Consumers are now more willing to abandon their regular brands and buy from a competitor if they experience any friction in the purchasing process. Consumer tribal mentality is eroding.
Atkinson said while loyalty is low, it can be developed by creating trust with consumers. Trust can be created online by being transparent with order logistics, such as when a manufacturer has to ship some products separately from the retailer.
Barenholtz emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate online stock of products. One or two unintentional out-of-stock statuses begin to erode brand trust.
All of the panelists agreed that while online shipping services are important, it is also essential to appeal to customers who prefer physically picking up their purchases. Carpenter said this is a way to mend the gap between technological convenience with human touch and interaction.
While Barenholtz encourages physical retailers to develop an online presence, he also encourages online-exclusive businesses to develop a physical location. It might produce lower return rates and higher customer loyalty.
A recording of the town hall as well as additional industry resources can be found on snowsports.org/covidhub.
