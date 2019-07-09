Chaffee County commissioners meet with Brian Meinhart of the U.S. Census Bureau Monday during their work session discuss how the county can assist in the 2020 census.
Meinhart said the census is required by law, and all information is confidential.
The 2020 census will be the first one in which respondents can use computers, tablets or smartphones to submit their information.
The period to input information, Meinhart said, will begin March 12 and run through July 24.
The Census Bureau wants to team up with local communities on getting information out about the census.
Some of the ways a community can publicize the census, according to information Meinhart handed out, include:
• Holding kickoff meetings with media briefings.
• Participating in census rallies or parades.
• Coordinating a census unity youth forum.
• Hosting interfaith breakfasts and weekend events.
Commissioner Keith Baker raised two issues that Chaffee County might face: poor internet connectivity and residents who collect their mail through post office boxes, after Meinhart said census documents would not be sent to P.O. boxes.
Meinhart said that in such cases, a census taker will go to each residential address that does not get mail delivery.
The Census Bureau will also be hiring locally for help with the census, and interested parties should apply at 2020census.gov/jobs, Meinhart said.
In other business, Donna Rhoads of Salida-area Parks, Open-Space and Trails (SPOT) spoke to commissioners about the possibility of building a road off CR 107 into the Vandaveer Ranch property to open up possible trail systems.
Rhoads said she had spoken to Salida city officials, and they were considering opening the route used during the Gentlemen of the Road concert in 2015.
Miki Hodge, Chaffee County Fairgrounds event coordinator, and Randy Mosby, fairgrounds manager, updated the commissioners on recent events and facility improvements.
Hodge said they had repainted the main event building and put up wainscotting on the walls. New asphalt also has been put in some areas of the fairgrounds.
Hodge said the monster truck rally held during FIBArk was a success, and they are definitely considering bringing the event back next year.
The fairgrounds also hosted the Xscapers recreational vehicle group from June 30 through July 7, bringing in about 140 RVs and $15,600 in funds for the fairgrounds. That group also indicated they wanted to come back next year.
Ben Scanga and other members of the Fair Committee spoke about the special event liquor license they will need for the fair. The commissioners agreed to have a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. today to vote on the license.
Commissioners heard reports from Chaffee County Human Services, Chaffee County Public Health, Building Department, Office of Housing, Legal Department, Chaffee County coroner and Zech Papp, manager of Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
