Unusual weather and high water started Salida’s traditional summer, even as the Pride Weekend continued its growth in events and numbers and FIBArk geared up with a new course for the historic Downriver Race.
Eleven residents were honored when the inaugural Pride Awards were given at the beginning of June.
Honorees were Peter Mossman, Jane McBride, Ash Love, Vander Ritchie, Jan Lobeck, Caitlin Schleicher, Julie Kimbrough, Jon Kristofer Sackett, Mike Orrill, John Troves and Athena Kintgen.
High water levels on the Arkansas River prompted officials to issue high-water advisories for three sections of the river: Pine Creek, The Numbers and the Royal Gorge.
The river’s flow reached 3,240 cubic feet per second near Salida and 3,800 cfs near Wellsville.
“When the water gets this high, everything becomes a little more difficult,” Rob White, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, said. He advised boaters to adjust their plans accordingly.
A Texas man on a commercial rafting trip died June 10 after being thrown from a commercial rafting boat as it flipped in rapids near Spike Buck Rapids in the Arkansas River.
Sameer Prasla, 42, was a member of a Boy Scouts of America rafting group with Rocky Mountain High Adventure Base of Villa Grove.
River flow at the time of the incident was 4,200 cfs.
FIBArk’s downriver racers took on a new course in 2019, starting at Hecla Junction and ending in downtown Salida.
Cully Brown of Durango won FIBArk’s first Heavy Half, besting fellow Durango resident and five-time FIBArk downriver winner Mike Freeburn.
The new route featured big rapids at Twin Falls and Seidel’s Suckhole near the start and Class II water after that.
Forecasters on June 21 predicted snow in the high country over the weekend in Chaffee County.
At Monarch Pass a 50 percent chance of snow showers was predicted from Saturday into Sunday.
Poncha Pass was predicted to have a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday with a possibility of snow showers overnight into Sunday morning.
Rain, wind and overcast skies in the region kept some planes from being able to attend this year’s Air Fair on June 22. In addition, with rain falling at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, the event wrapped up by noon.
While Salida got rain, Monarch and several other mountain locations received a few inches of snow – Steamboat Springs got almost 2 feet.
