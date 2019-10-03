A lot has changed in Salida during Cheryl Brown-Kovacic’s four years on city council, she said.
“I almost feel like I served on two different councils,” she said.
During her first two years on council, Brown-Kovacic said, it felt like a lot of the council members had personal agendas, which she said is very different from the current council.
Brown-Kovacic said she has mixed feelings about the end of her term, which is up in November. She said there are projects she’s been pretty involved in that she would like to follow through with, but things are headed in a good direction.
Her biggest accomplishments, she said, include short-term rental regulations, which she said will be revised to fit the community, but she’s really glad are now in place; market studies for staff salaries, which she said have made Salida more competitive in hiring staff; and the inclusionary housing ordinance – she said the city needs to attack housing with a variety of approaches.
“I wish I could say I had done more in housing,” Brown-Kovacic said. “It’s a challenge for a small community without a lot of extra funding available.”
She said she would have liked to have served on council earlier, and that she served through a pretty rocky period. Things have really played out now though, she said, so maybe that’s something the community needed to go through. She said she’s really pleased with the direction city council seems to be heading in.
New council members should learn from past mistakes, Brown-Kovacic said, and learn to revisit and reframe decisions. She said they should be creative in dealing with issues and work to improve the city’s communication with residents.
Brown-Kovacic said new council members should learn to find balance between opposite perspectives and learn to compromise.
“When you listen to people, you know you’re going to get lots of different perspectives,” she said.
Be thoughtful about setting priorities, Brown-Kovacic said, and maintain focus on those priorities.
She encouraged residents to participate in community surveys and other similar efforts, because city leaders do pay attention to those things.
There is a solid council in place with clear goals, Brown-Kovacic said, and she believes they will follow through with plans that are being put in place.
Brown-Kovacic said she will probably continue to work on housing and recycling issues when her time on council is up.
“I feel like I’m leaving on a high note, and that’s a nice position to be in,” she said.
