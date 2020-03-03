The Colorado Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration recently announced plans to enhance the network of 13 Mountain Automated Weather Observing Systems (AWOS) with real-time camera data.
In addition to receiving accurate and certified weather information, pilots will soon be able to visually observe weather conditions high in the Colorado Rockies before they’ve even departed the airport, a press release stated.
The effort is a partnership between the Colorado Division of Aeronautics and the FAA.
For many years, the FAA has administered a weather camera program in Alaska, providing visual weather information to pilots with a network of more than 200 cameras.
The 13 cameras to be installed in Colorado will be the first in the U.S. to be incorporated into the FAA program outside Alaska.
The Colorado Aeronautical Board recently approved $226,000 of funding from the Colorado Aviation Fund for the program. The FAA will install and configure weather cameras on each of Colorado’s Mountain AWOS units.
The still images captured by each camera will be integrated into the FAA’s weather camera website, avcams.faa.gov/.
