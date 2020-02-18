While the amount of material the Chaffee County Landfill took in continued to grow last year, the lifetime of the landfill also expanded, thanks to addition of a grinder, Commissioner Greg Felt said.
The landfill, which has been active since the 1970s, will be viable for at least another 100 years, Felt said after meeting with Mark McMillan, a landfill engineer who reviewed the landfill and its design with county commissioners and Shannon Wilcox, landfill manager.
The county purchased a grinder in 2019, which is being used to create mulch using yard debris and will also be used to grind larger items into smaller bits.
Felt said the grinder is a good benefit for the landfill and the county, one that may extend life of the landfill for up to 20 years, since it will help create space.
McMillan also talked to commissioners about possible uses for the landfill as parts of it are filled up, Felt said. One possible use is setting up solar panels.
Comparing 2019 to 2018
While 2019 saw more material overall coming into the landfill, the number of visits actually decreased slightly, with 29,652 customers last year and 29,785 in 2018.
The landfill collected $1,151,451.22 in fees last year, up from $1,064,089.85 in 2018.
Landfill intake is broken into several categories, and the largest growth between 2018 and 2019 was in animals, up 35 percent.
The landfill accepted 92 animals last year compared to 59 in 2018.
Wilcox said most animals received are farm animals, and their carcasses are mixed in with garbage.
General trash was up overall as well. Trash is divided into compacted trash (up 20 percent at 12,014.51 tons), household trash by yard (up 25 percent, 14,446.44 yards) and loose trash (up 16 percent, 891.26 tons).
Other items that increased include:
• Batteries, up 21 percent.
• Concrete, up 11 percent.
• Construction debris, up 5 percent.
• Metal, up 16 percent.
• Yard waste, up 11 percent.
The largest decrease in any category was in out-of-county trash, which dropped 53 percent. Wilcox said he hopes this is a trend that will continue, since the landfill should be for Chaffee County residents.
Other categories that dropped include:
• Dirt, down 17 percent.
• E-waste for recycling, down 17 percent.
• Mattresses, down 8 percent.
• Miscellaneous, down 10 percent.
• Tires, down 5 percent.
When asked if he thought recycled e-waste would continue to decline, he said no.
