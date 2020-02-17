Chaffee County commissioners will consider the final resolution for the Seven Peaks 2020 music festival during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
The vote on the resolution was originally scheduled for Feb. 11, but festival organizer Live Nation requested it be continued another week.
Three public hearings are scheduled during the meeting.
In the first hearing at 9:15 a.m. commissioners will “receive evidence and public comment concerning unoccupied and potentially unsafe mobile homes” at 29320 CR 361, Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park. Commissioners will discuss cost, feasibility and legality of options for public health, safety and welfare.
At 9:45 a.m. they will hear a request for a Heritage Water subdivision exemption from John and Patricia Winter for 22462 CR 287, Nathrop, to divide 37.02 acres into two lots of 25.02 and 12 acres.
In the final public hearing, commissioners will hear a request for a lot line elimination. Applicant David Jenson is requesting elimination of a lot line between 30562 CR 383 and a 0.04-acre vacant tract to combine into one 0.54-acre lot.
Continuing discussion from a Feb. 10 work session, commissioners will consider adoption of the updated county employee handbook and county building closure policy.
Other agenda items include:
- Yearly support and maintenance agreement between the county and Computer Information Concepts.
- An airport engineering design and construction management consulting services agreement between Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and Dibble Engineering.
- Release of lot sales restrictions for Lakeside Estates Preserve and acceptance of funds to complete remaining road construction improvements.
- A resolution for O’Keefe plat amendment.
- A resolution for Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) matching student scholarships 2019-2020 allocation.
- A proclamation in honor of the 100th anniversary of League of Women Voters.
- A letter of support for ReStore Colorado grant application for U.S. 24 wildlife crossing and habitat connectivity improvement project.
