Salida Heritage Days, a new festival planned for Sept. 27-29, aims to jump-start the heritage tourism industry in Salida, organizer Steve Chapman said.
Chapman, Trish White and Andrea Coen are the driving forces organizing the festival. Chapman said the group has been meeting once a week since April to organize the event.
Salida is the only city in the region that doesn’t have a celebration of its history, Chapman said, and its history is worth celebrating.
He said it’s good to teach newcomers about the history of the city.
Heritage tourists tend to travel during the shoulder seasons, stay longer and be older, which makes heritage tourism a good complement to Salida’s major existing industries, outdoor recreation and art, Chapman said.
The group designed Heritage Days to be different from Salida’s other festivals, Chapman said. It won’t just be drinking and music in the park; they’d rather try to get people looking at the historic buildings downtown and taking in the stories.
The festival will be pretty interactive, Chapman said, with speakers, demonstrations, costumed characters and the like.
Salida Heritage Days will kick off with an art contest Sept. 27, followed by a historical costume party at The 146 Taphouse. Historical tours will be offered both Sept. 28 and 29, and the festival will culminate with a picnic Sept. 29 in Alpine Park.
The inaugural Heritage Days will be pretty low-key, Chapman said, with an eye toward ramping things up in 2020, which will mark the 140th anniversary of Salida’s incorporation.
Chapman said he’d like people to leave the festival with a sense of pride in Salida’s history and a renewed focus on what residents all share, which is the city’s heritage.
“There’s a reason we’re all here,” Chapman said.
For more information, visit salidaheritagedays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.