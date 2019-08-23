Dr. Ron Jones started Salida Family Dentistry in 1969, in the space downtown currently occupied by Brown Dog Coffee. Now the practice is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Dr. Bruce Long joined the practice in the 1970s and worked there for 25 years.
Jones now runs a cattle ranch in Chaffee County.
Long is retired. After leaving Salida Family Dentistry, he bought a sailboat, installed a dental unit on it and sailed around the Caribbean and South America fixing teeth for eight years. After that he practiced with Dr. Greg Bixby for 10 years.
The practice moved to its current location on U.S. 50 in 2004.
The longest-tenured current employee is hygienist Kim Golden, who has worked at Salida Family Dentistry for 25 years.
The current partners are Drs. Brent Sites, Keith Wilken and David Belmont. Sites joined the practice in 1998, Wilken in 2002 and Belmont in 2017.
Although they have added specialties throughout the years, Salida Family Dentistry has performed basically the same services it did when it opened, Sites said.
It’s a small community, he said, so they try to get to know everybody and take care of everybody.
Sites moved to Salida from Lincoln, Nebraska. He said he likes small towns and the recreation opportunities Salida provides. Plus, his grandparents lived here, he said.
Wilken moved to Salida from Alamosa. He said Salida has been a great place to raise kids.
Sites said he likes the small-town feel and the camaraderie here.
Belmont was unavailable for comment.
Salida Family Dentistry will host a 50th anniversary party at 5 p.m. today at its office, 7600 W. U.S. 50.
