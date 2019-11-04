To help keep the county courthouse clear on Tuesday for those dropping off election ballots, the Chaffee County commissioners rescheduled their meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Commissioners have scheduled two public hearings during their meeting. The first is on a request for a plat amendment from THS Investments LLC for 14758 Quartz Circle, Salida. The request is to amend the building envelope to avoid an irrigation ditch and drainage.
The second hearing is on a request for a boundary line adjustment by Midge Sellers and William and Jacqueline Rice for 14022 and 14525 CR 175, Salida. They want to adjust the property lines between the two properties so the existing structures on the Sellers property will be entirely within the Sellers property, through the even trade of land.
The commissioners will also consider extending the Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency, while clarifying the effect of the declaration on county operations and consider the ratifications of any other related agreements.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Report from the county sheriff.
- A request for a 60-day extension to record the plat and subdivision improvements agreement for Cactus Ranch.
- A final resolution denying the Cool Clear Water major impact review.
- Possible appointment of Beth Helmke as a voting member of the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board.
- Possible appointment of Kristi Olson to the Transportation Board to fill the position vacated by Susan Shepard.
- Possible appointment of Jamie Billesbach to the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
- Release of the remaining deposit for Live Nation expenses incurred.
- Review of a building inspection and appeals board intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista.
- A request to renew the hotel and restaurant liquor license for Monarch Mountain ski and snowboard area.
Tuesday Planning Commission meeting
The Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, rescheduled from Oct. 29 due to weather.
From 5-6 p.m. planning commissioners will conduct a work session to discuss the comprehensive plan with Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker.
During their regular meeting at 6 p.m. they will consider a notice of decision for the AVA seasonal employee campground.
In other business, the commissioners will hear the Virga minor subdivision final plat request from Sacha Halenda and Diane French. The plan is to subdivide 9.4 acres into two lots, with a minimum size of 3 acres, at 6644 CR 110. The request will be heard by the county commissioners at their Nov. 12 meeting.
The Planning Commission will hear the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan, 9479 Hutchinson Lane, requested by Integrity Trust Co. The plan is to divide 36.87 acres into 14 lots with the minimum size being 2.01 acres. County commissioners will hear the request on Nov. 12.
The commissioners were asked to consider the RGP Industrial Park subdivision preliminary plan. The issue was continued from the Sept. 24 meeting but has been requested to be tabled again until the Nov. 19 meeting.
