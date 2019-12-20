Winter is coming. While it feels like it is already here with temperatures slipping below zero in recent days, 9:19 p.m. MST Saturday is the official start of winter with the winter solstice.
Solstice is a day when the sun’s rays shine directly on one of the imaginary lines called the Tropics at noon.
In the case of the Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice, that means the sun will shine directly on the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere at noon that day, the farthest away it will get from the Northern Hemisphere.
In the Southern Hemisphere the season changes to summer.
The Tropics, at 23½ degrees north and south, are the northernmost and southernmost “lines” that mark the boundaries of the sun’s seasonal traverse in our sky.
Since Earth’s axis is at an angle of 23½ degrees, the angle at which the sun’s rays shine directly on a given spot on the planet shifts as the Earth orbits the sun.
That tilt and its effect is the reason Earth’s temperate zones experience seasons.
With the winter solstice the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun and the day is the shortest day of the year, NASA states.
After the solstice, days will gradually start to lengthen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.