Sun's rays and the Earth's axis

Photographs from earth orbit show where the sun hits Earth during the solstices and equinoxes that separate the seasons. Clockwise from upper left are winter solstice, spring equinox, autumn equinox and summer solstice. The Earth’s axis tilts at 23½ degrees, accounting for the changes.

 Photo courtesy of NASA

Winter is coming. While it feels like it is already here with temperatures slipping below zero in recent days, 9:19 p.m. MST Saturday is the official start of winter with the winter solstice.

Solstice is a day when the sun’s rays shine directly on one of the imaginary lines called the Tropics at noon.

In the case of the Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice, that means the sun will shine directly on the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere at noon that day, the farthest away it will get from the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Southern Hemisphere the season changes to summer.

The Tropics, at 23½ degrees north and south, are the northernmost and southernmost “lines” that mark the boundaries of the sun’s seasonal traverse in our sky.

Since Earth’s axis is at an angle of 23½ degrees, the angle at which the sun’s rays shine directly on a given spot on the planet shifts as the Earth orbits the sun.

That tilt and its effect is the reason Earth’s temperate zones experience seasons.

With the winter solstice the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun and the day is the shortest day of the year, NASA states.

After the solstice, days will gradually start to lengthen.

