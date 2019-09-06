by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Shawnee Peak Fire, burning in the Lost Creek Wilderness east of Kenosha Pass in Park County, was reported to be 60 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
The fire, which started at about 3:15 p.m. Aug. 26 from a lightning strike, has burned about 70 acres. It is not currently threatening any structures.
Officials with the South Platte Ranger District said they are planning a reconnaissance flight over the area today to “determine where and how much heat remains within the fire perimeter.
“Firefighters will focus on those areas when they resume suppression activities. Containment of the fire is likely to increase based on the findings of the flight.”
With cloudy, cooler weather, increased relative humidity and forecasts of wetting rain, some of the firefighters were moved from containment lines to the incident command center for showers and rest.
Sixty-five firefighters are on site, including an interagency hotshot crew, two helicopters and one wildland fire module.
