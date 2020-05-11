Chaffee County commissioners will hear a presentation from Xcel Energy about its wildfire mitigation plan at 1:15 p.m. today during the commissioners’ online work session, which begins at 9 a.m.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Xcel will address pole and defect corrections, equipment update and enhanced vegetation management practices.
In other business commissioners will hear a review of the 2019 audit, a 2020 census update and reports from department heads.
Tuesday meeting
Commissioners will review and consider bids for the county administration office parking lot project during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, which will also be online.
Commissioners also will continue their discussion on an extension of due dates for the Live Nation special event permit for the Seven Peaks festival, continued from May 5.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella will lead a discussion on a possible recommendation to Chaffee County Public Health to consider an amendment to Public Health Order No. 5 regarding short-term lodging.
Commissioners have scheduled two public hearings. At 9:15 a.m. they will consider a request for an agricultural subdivision exemption from Cogan Farms, 12403 U.S. 285, to subdivide a 2-acre lot from 187.4 acres.
The second public hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m., concerns a request for a Heritage Water subdivision exemption for Ralph and April Odgen, 12840 CR 190E. The subdivision would divide approximately 35.04 acres into two lots, with a minimum lot size of 13.36 acres, plus a right-of-way dedication.
Other agenda items include:
• Adoption of the 2019 county audit.
• Final resolution for the Bach-Masterson vacation of right-of-way.
• Update on the Chaffee Chips program.
• A request for suspension of publishing the Eastern Colorado Proposed Resource Management Plan and final environmental impact statement.
• Two requests for liquor licenses renewals, from Collegiate Peaks Golf Course, 28775 Fairway Drive, Buena Vista, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1166, 27318 CR 314, Buena Vista.
