Bev Orrill of Chaffee County Public Health said at an intergovernmental meeting Monday that 44 percent of high school students in Chaffee County in 2017 were vaping, compared to 26.2 percent statewide.
Orrill said she expects that number to be higher in 2019.
“We have a big problem in Chaffee County with youth and vaping,” Orrill said.
Vape juice is being marketed to youth, Orrill said, and has been linked to a mysterious lung illness.
“It’s pretty much out of control,” Salida school resource officer David Close said.
Rebecca Rice, also with Chaffee County Public Health, said there are things that can be done in Chaffee County, including banning sales of vaping products near schools or other youth-populated areas, flavor bans, banning discounts and coupons for vape products, banning self-service sales for vape products, raising the minimum age to purchase vape products and restricting advertising.
Close advocated banning the products altogether until more information about long-term effects can be obtained.
“It’s a science experiment with our youth,” Close said.
Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson said local governments need to work together on the issue, and Salida is happy to take the initial step as far as policy is concerned and to share findings with the other governments.
In other business:
- The group discussed marijuana hospitality establishments. Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga said if one community opts in to a Colorado bill that would allow such establishments, it would affect all the communities. County Commissioner Greg Felt said if one jurisdiction is considering opting in, it should let the other jurisdictions know.
- Felt gave an update on the water situation in Chaffee County. It has been a weird year, he said, and the county is in a moderate drought.
- Felt also gave an update on the Chaffee County Common Ground program. He said the grant cycle is opening soon, and the initiative has taken in about $750,000 so far.
- Chaffee County Director of General Administration Bob Christiansen gave an update on the recycling situation. Subsidies for Angel of Shavano Recycling are going up, he said. Nelson said the jurisdictions should start employing other commercial recycling options.
- County Commissioner Keith Baker gave an update on the Chaffee County comprehensive master plan, which he said is still in the information gathering process and will hopefully be finished in late winter or early spring.
- Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray talked about the health disparities grant, which is now known as the building equity and opportunity grant. The first grant-funded event is at 7:30 p.m. today at Salida SteamPlant and will be about lean urbanism, Gray said.
- Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. Director Wendell Pryor said the business community is trying to attack the affordable housing issue, and there are a lot of businesses moving into the area.
- Jamie Billesbach, Central Mountain Small Business Development Center director, introduced herself. She has been on the job about two months, she said, and it has been vigorous so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.