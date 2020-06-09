by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners agreed during a Monday work session to consider and vote on a request for $1,500 from Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails and Eagle Scout candidate Jackson Karls for landscaping and a bench cover at Mimi’s Corner at CRs 144 and 160.
The project, as presented, would erect a buck-and-rail fence along CR 160 and add native grasses, rabbit brush, piñon trees and some boulders. For his Eagle Scout project, Karls will put in a 9-by-8-by-9-foot metal cover to go over the existing bench.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked the SPOT board, represented at the meeting by Donna Rhoads and Susan Roebuck, if they could also present the cost of putting in boulders instead of the fence. Granzella said he was concerned about maintenance and upkeep of the fence and wanted to look at another option.
Rhoads said the estimate for the project was about $1,950, and SPOT would raise the rest of the money. The land was donated to the county about 15 years ago by the Wong family, who owns the land nearby and fully supports the project, which will be named after Mimi Wong, Rhoads said.
Roebuck said they had someone who lived in the area who would be willing to water the piñon trees until they are established, and SPOT would take care of the area in the future.
Commissioners heard reports from county department heads during the meeting.
During the landfill report, Assistant County Attorney Chip Mortimer presented a draft ordinance for licensing and regulation of commercial transport and disposal of refuse. Mortimer said it was an update of the existing ordinance. Commissioners will vote on the ordinance at a future meeting.
Human Services Director Dave Hanson said his department has not seen the spike in domestic violence cases they thought might occur during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Hanson said his department would also begin opening its lobby, with limited hours, this week. They have installed hand sanitizer stations and have extra face masks on hand if needed.
Hanson said Human Services is also interested in continuing remote work, which could lessen their footprint and reduce their budget, but federal regulations will need to be changed before they can continue working in the same way they have during the pandemic.
Housing Director Becky Gray said she has been working with Salida on a multiuse facility, which would contain studio, one-bedroom and dormitory-style housing.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said her department has been busy with the reopening of stores, restaurants and motels and is also working with the Salida School District on opening schools.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, said his department’s revenues were down, since they were issuing fewer construction permits than last year.
Swallow raised the idea of licensing contracts with the commissioners. The county currently does not require contractors to be licensed, but several other counties, especially along the Front Range, do, Swallow said. Commissioners agreed that it was a topic they would be open to follow up on but would want to have some public hearings and input from the local construction industry.
