The Chaffee County Democrats are throwing a virtual Block Party to raise money.
P.T. Wood will host the fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1 which will be streamed online on the Chaffee County Democrat Facebook page and later available on YouTube.
The fundraiser will include live interviews with local candidates, council members and community activists, as well as, video messages from the Chaffee County Young Democrats and state and national candidates.
The event will feature performances by local musicians including Pint & a Half, Bruce Hayes, Shawn Waggoner, Oso, Wailin’ Hennies and Laura Porter. There will be a message from Mother Jones actress Jan Justis and Performances by local circus artists and dancers.
Chaffee Dems are asked to purchase gift cards of $25 or more from local businesses, then donate the gift cards to be auctioned during the Block Party. Please mail gift cards to P.O. Box 423 Salida, CO 81201, and include donor contact information.
This unique fundraiser will put money directly into our local economy first before funding Democratic candidates.
For more information, contact Ann Marie Swan at info@chaffeedems.org, visit chaffeecountydemocrats.org, join facebook.com/groups/chaffeecountdemocrats or email info@chaffeedems.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.