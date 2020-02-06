Fremont County Historical Society recently awarded its “Doc Little” Historian of the Year award to Kathy Uhland of Cañon City.
Since 1986, the annual presentation has been given to a person who has “made a significant contribution to the society’s goals.”
“The award exemplifies a person who has promoted the heritage mission and has devoted their time and energy to preservation issues of the county,” a press release stated.
The award is named in memory of Wilbur T. Little, longtime journalist and historian of Fremont County.
He received the nickname “Doc” after his father because he succeeded his father as coroner in the 1930s.
Little was instrumental in founding Fremont County Historical Society and served as its president.
Uhland is a descendant of three pioneer families – Joshua and Ephriam Curtis, Francis Hall and George Lackey, who came to Fremont County in 1863 and 1885 respectively, becoming ranchers and farmers in the area.
She said she is distantly related to about 200 residents of Fremont County.
She was born in Montrose. Her family moved to Cañon City and she graduated from CCHS.
Uhland was office manager for Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Cañon City from 1978 until retiring in 2007.
She has been a member of the society for about five or six years, she said.
Her interest in history of the area has prompted her to do research on early settlers and their occupations.
“I like cemeteries. I like to find out the stories of the people buried there,” she said.
Uhland said her ancestors settled in the Upper Beaver Creek area, and several ancestors are buried in the cemetery there.
She has presented several classes at the Senior Mini-College on genealogy and Fremont County early settlers.
Uhland also conducts tours of Greenwood Pioneer Cemetery.
In addition to her role as a board member of Fremont County Historical Society, she is chairman of Greenwood Pioneer Cemetery Committee, a member of the Pueblo Community College Mini-College Board, member of Territorial Daughters of Colorado and United Daughters of the Confederacy and a long-standing member of PEO, a women’s organization that emphasizes women’s education.
Uhland said she is “thrilled to death” to receive the award, not only as an acknowledgement of her historical work, but also because she knew Doc Little and his wife, Frieda, and used to babysit their son, Jimmy.
“That makes it extra special,” she said.
