by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Downtown Salida business representatives expressed a spectrum of opinions about the recent closure of two blocks of F Street.
Mark Krivanek, owner of Krivanek Jewelers, 101 F St., said he was against having the barricades because previously the parking spots were utilitarian in that anyone could park anywhere to go into any business. Because he has an older clientele, the handicap parking space in front of his storefront was considered a primary parking spot. Because of the closure that space has now been cut off.
He said he thinks a better alternative to the barricades would have been limiting F Street parking to between 30 and 40 minutes instead of two hours so there would be a higher turnover rate. He said the closure would have been more appropriate for downtown events.
Krivanek said widening F Street appeals to a more nightlife-oriented crowd and thus hinders the accessibility of daytime consumers.
“It seems to be more of an evening-crowd-type setup because no one wants to sit out in the sun,” Krivanek said. “They’d just burn up out there on the black asphalt. They’d rather be in the shade somewhere with ambiance.”
He said he would prefer the barricades be pulled back behind the crosswalks so postal and delivery carriers could have a closer place to park when they make deliveries.
Because COVID-19 has had such a large economic effect, Krivanek said it has been difficult to tell how the closures have been affecting their business at this point, although they know they have managed to stay afloat.
He said he has concerns that someone will set up a booth in front of the store because the city of Salida would not allow him to restrict other people from using that space.
Tiffany Driscoll, manager at Vital Living Herbs and Nutrition, 148 F St., said she was also “not super stoked” about the closure, with the owners also on the fence about the topic. While they have not seen a slowdown in business and they understand how it benefits restaurants, Driscoll said because of staff cuts, it is difficult to expand outside while being able to quickly adapt to turbulent weather conditions.
She said part of F Street’s attraction was being able to drive down and observe the stores that way.
Some of Vital Living’s more elderly clientele have had issues with transporting heavier items such as dog food to their cars down the street. Because of staff shortages, employees are unable to help take the products outside when other customers are inside. They are offering free delivery for heavier items at vitallivingherbs.com.
On the other hand, Tamar Madrigal, co-owner of Corvus: Clothing and Curiosities, 132 F St., said she and her husband, Brandon Blake, both really love the barricades.
“We have kind of wished for this for a while,” Madrigal said. “Just because we see cars speeding up and down the street and children are trying to ride their bikes. So overall safety-wise we like it for that reason.”
Although hopeful the barricades will attract people downtown, she said it was too soon to tell how sales would be affected.
“Normally this time of year is not crazy busy,” she said. “We did have a really good weekend, so hopefully that’s a sign of a positive direction.”
Nate Porter, owner of Salida Mountain Sports, 110 F St., said he was also in favor of the idea.
“I think that in other towns that you go to that have a core downtown area that’s been turned into a pedestrian zone, it seems to work out quite well,” Porter said. “I can definitely understand some of the concerns like parking and access for elderly people, but you can’t have it all and there is parking close by. So in the big picture, I think that it’s a good idea and we’ve got to give it a shot.”
Kaitlyn Hong, co-owner of Free the Monkey, 222 F St., said for the most part their clothing location has remained largely unaffected by the closures.
“We’re doing a little bit better,” Hong said. “If anything, I would say it might be a little bit slowed because people are just hanging out at the restaurants, but we’re still doing sales. I think we’re doing good.”
Jill Smith, Salida Pharmacy & Fountain co-owner, 137 F St., said they were able to take advantage of the closure by setting up outdoor seating Friday.
“It’s actually probably benefited us because we now have more seating,” Smith said.
Part-time Salida resident Lisa Munsch said she is in favor of the closure.
“It’s nice that it gets people outside so the exposure of COVID-19 is limited,” Munsch said. “And Salida’s great. It has a lot of sunshine and it’s a perfect area to be outside.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.