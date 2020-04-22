by Cody Olivas
The high school spring sports season is over before any Salida Spartans played a single game.
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its decision to officially cancel the season Tuesday after postponing it twice before.
“My heart goes out to all of our athletes and our senior athletes in particular,” Salida athletic director Jim Coscarella said. “If I could say one thing to them, it would be to stay strong. We care about them deeply and we’re proud of them.”
The start of season was originally pushed back to April 6, then pushed back a second time until April 30.
Coscarella said everything was in place if the April 30 start date would have happened, with games rescheduled and travel and officials in place.
“While we were off, we were preparing like we were going to get the season going,” he said. “We were ready to roll.”
With so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and when things will return to normal, however, CHSAA became the latest state sports organization to cancel its spring season.
“Around the nation, more than 30 other state associations have made the difficult decision to cancel their spring season,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a letter to member schools. “We hoped that Colorado medical and health data would provide reassurances that we could go in a different direction. Unfortunately that will not be the case. The spring 2020 season is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is affecting communities across the world.”
All CHSAA festivals, performances and other competitions have also been canceled.
The guidelines, as outlined in previous CHSAA spring moratorium communications, will be in place until June 1, even if federal and state guidelines are relaxed. The association will not sanction or conduct events after June 1.
“Since March, we have continuously sought advice from state leaders, medical professionals, educational administrators and facility managers at the state and local levels to assess the probability of conducting statewide events this spring in a manner that would uphold safety mandates and recommendations,” Blanford-Green said.
“On Monday, Gov. Polis announced a transition to ‘safer-at-home’ guidelines, which included cancellation of in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. The decisions to cancel the spring season aligns with these new guidelines.”
CHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee came to a consensus Monday, stating, “It would be impractical and irresponsible for the association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months.”
After June 1, all decisions regarding student and coach contact, virtual workouts, virtual tryouts and eighth-grade contact will be made at the local level. The CHSAA board of directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and staff, however, strongly recommend that federal and state guidelines are adhered to after June 1.
With spring sports canceled, CHSAA will now turn its eye toward the fall sports season.
“Our fingers are now crossed and our hopes are that the association will be able to conduct a fall season with some level of normalcy,” Blanford-Green said. “Our office will be entirely focused on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond, should they be needed.”
“I hope and pray we’ll be able to have a fall season,” Coscarella said. “We know how important sports are to our high school and middle school athletes. We look forward to getting them back out there and back in front of our community.”
