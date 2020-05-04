Salida City Council will review the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan during a virtual work session at 6 p.m. today.
To join, visit gotomeet.me/ERINKELLEY1/council-work-session or call 312-757-3129 with access code 391-346-325.
County officials were scheduled to review the plan with the city on May 12, but it was postponed to June 23.
County staff, policy makers and consultants have spent 10 months gathering citizen comments and drafting a comprehensive plan for the county. The process included 44 stakeholder meetings, five neighborhood meetings, high school workshops, open houses and online surveys.
In other business, council will discuss updates with 2020 finances related to COVID-19, the Business Emergency Relief Grant Program and relaxing restrictions on alcohol consumption in city parks.
During its virtual regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Salida City Council will vote on whether to extend implementation of the city’s COVID-19 Action Plan until June 3, one day after the first June regular meeting.
To join the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/ERINKELLEY1/council-regular-meeting or call 646-749-3129 with access code 964-388-885.
In new business, council will consider a resolution that adopts a fee waiver and reduction policy for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Council will also vote on a resolution concerning a subdivision improvement for the Confluent Road water and sewer main extension reimbursement and an inclusionary housing agreement for the Two Rivers Southside Subdivision.
Council will hear first reading of an ordinance amending Chapters 10 and 11 of Salida Municipal Code regarding consumption of alcoholic beverages in city parks.
Items on the consent agenda include approval of:
• Final payment for 2020 asphalt maintenance project.
• Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field hangar lease.
• Settlement in Salida’s Opposition to Case No. 18CW3048 (Young Life and Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District).
• Land and Water Conservation Fund support letter.
